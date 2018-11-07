Facebook Messenger

‘Bao’ Filmmakers Domee Shi & Becky Neiman-Cobb on the Art of Dumplings

by      November 7, 2018

0

-

It’s a little strange there hasn’t already been an animated talking dumpling. There’s been talking animated pizza, talking French fries, talking cheese, talking hamburger, talking sausage, talking soft-drink, talking gingerbread, talking sushi… But what, pray tell, of the dumpling?

If ever a food deserved to be anthropomorphized, the dumpling should be the gold standard. Meat, vegetables, and/or seafood inside a pillow of dough. Steamed, boiled or pan-fried. Honestly – there’s no wrong way to go. They are simply perfect.

incredibles-2-blu-ray-coverThe dumpling, though, finally got its animated-due this year in Domee Shi’s Pixar short Bao (which screened before Incredibles 2). The film’s a heart-tugging look at the bond between mother-son and the hardships of letting go of your children… but mostly, it’s a showcase for the greatest food ever created (there is no debate on this matter, don’t even try).

In the following interview with Bao writer/director Domee Shi and producer Becky Neiman-Cobb, they discuss their favorite dumplings, how Bao changed from concept to execution, and the American Idol-style process of getting a short made at Pixar. For the full interview, watch above.

Domee Shi & Becky Neiman-Cobb:

  • What are the best dumplings Shi & Neiman-Cobb have ever eaten?
  • What was the initial kernel of an idea for Bao?
  • How much changed from the initial concept to the finished short?
  • What’s the process like for getting a short film made at Pixar?

Incredibles 2 isnow on DVD/Blu-ray and is available via Digital HD.

