‘Bao’ Filmmakers Domee Shi & Becky Neiman-Cobb on the Art of Dumplings

It’s a little strange there hasn’t already been an animated talking dumpling. There’s been talking animated pizza, talking French fries, talking cheese, talking hamburger, talking sausage, talking soft-drink, talking gingerbread, talking sushi… But what, pray tell, of the dumpling?

If ever a food deserved to be anthropomorphized, the dumpling should be the gold standard. Meat, vegetables, and/or seafood inside a pillow of dough. Steamed, boiled or pan-fried. Honestly – there’s no wrong way to go. They are simply perfect.

The dumpling, though, finally got its animated-due this year in Domee Shi’s Pixar short Bao (which screened before Incredibles 2). The film’s a heart-tugging look at the bond between mother-son and the hardships of letting go of your children… but mostly, it’s a showcase for the greatest food ever created (there is no debate on this matter, don’t even try).

In the following interview with Bao writer/director Domee Shi and producer Becky Neiman-Cobb, they discuss their favorite dumplings, how Bao changed from concept to execution, and the American Idol-style process of getting a short made at Pixar. For the full interview, watch above.

Domee Shi & Becky Neiman-Cobb:

What are the best dumplings Shi & Neiman-Cobb have ever eaten?

What was the initial kernel of an idea for Bao?

How much changed from the initial concept to the finished short?

What’s the process like for getting a short film made at Pixar?

