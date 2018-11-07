‘Bao’ Filmmakers Domee Shi & Becky Neiman-Cobb on the Art of Dumplings

-
It’s a little strange there hasn’t already been an animated talking dumpling. There’s been talking animated pizza, talking French fries, talking cheese, talking hamburger, talking sausage, talking soft-drink, talking gingerbread, talking sushi… But what, pray tell, of the dumpling?
If ever a food deserved to be anthropomorphized, the dumpling should be the gold standard. Meat, vegetables, and/or seafood inside a pillow of dough. Steamed, boiled or pan-fried. Honestly – there’s no wrong way to go. They are simply perfect.
The dumpling, though, finally got its animated-due this year in Domee Shi’s Pixar short Bao (which screened before Incredibles 2). The film’s a heart-tugging look at the bond between mother-son and the hardships of letting go of your children… but mostly, it’s a showcase for the greatest food ever created (there is no debate on this matter, don’t even try).
In the following interview with Bao writer/director Domee Shi and producer Becky Neiman-Cobb, they discuss their favorite dumplings, how Bao changed from concept to execution, and the American Idol-style process of getting a short made at Pixar. For the full interview, watch above.
Domee Shi & Becky Neiman-Cobb:
- What are the best dumplings Shi & Neiman-Cobb have ever eaten?
- What was the initial kernel of an idea for Bao?
- How much changed from the initial concept to the finished short?
- What’s the process like for getting a short film made at Pixar?
