Barack Obama’s Favorite Films of 2018 Include ‘Annihilation’, ‘BlacKkKlansman’

Former United States President and avid reader Barack Obama traditionally releases a list of his favorite books at the end of each year, but this year Obama also went about listing his favorite films of 2018 as well—and it’s really a terrific list. It’s interesting to see that Obama went out of his way to seek out indies like Support the Girls and The Rider, and as Collider’s own Vinnie Mancuso pointed out, it’s very hilarious to imagine the former president watching the screambear scene from Annihilation.

So yeah, as 2018 comes to a close and every film critic around is dropping his or her personal Top 10 list, here comes Barack Obama to show off his excellent taste. Here’s what he listed as his favorite movies of 2018:

Annihilation

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Burning

The Death of Stalin

Eighth Grade

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

Minding the Gap

The Rider

Roma

Shoplifters

Support the Girls

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Again, pretty impeccable taste here and hard to argue with any of these. Click here to read Obama’s full list of his favorite books, films, and songs of 2018.