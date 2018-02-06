‘Barry’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Bill Hader’s Ambitious HBO Series

0

HBO has unveiled a Barry featurette that goes behind the scenes of the pay cable channel’s highly anticipated new comedy series. The show hails from SNL alum Bill Hader, who explains in this new video that HBO was the first place he went to after leaving Saturday Night Live. He pitched the network on doing a series about a hitman who finds his passion in acting, and subsequently tries to balance a life between the two worlds.

Hader teamed up with Silicon Valley and Curb Your Enthusiasm alum Alec Berg on the series, and the two serve as co-creators, executive producers, directors, and writers, overseeing every aspect of the dark comedy. The show has previously been described as having something of a Coen Brothers vibe, and that definitely comes off in the new footage revealed in this featurette.

You may or may not also know that Hader is a massive cinephile with a wealth of film knowledge at his disposal, so seeing him put that to use as a director for the first time on the series is an incredibly exciting prospect. With Veep heading into its final season and Silicon Valley likely ending sooner rather than later, I’m hopeful Barry marks a compelling and unique new addition to HBO’s comedy lineup that will be a staple of the network for years to come.

Check out the Barry featurette below. The series also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler. Barry debuts on HBO on March 25th at 10:30pm ET/PT.