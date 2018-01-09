‘Barry’: New Trailer Features Bill Hader as a Hitman Who Aspires to Be an Actor

0

Bill Hader is a bit of a comic genius, and yet all too often he’s been relegated to either voice work or supporting roles. Thankfully, he’ll be taking center stage, literally and figuratively, in the new HBO comedy series Barry. The series stars Hader as the titular character, a hitman who follows his mark into an acting class in L.A. and ends up finding his new passion in life. It looks bizarre, stylish, and a terrific showcase of Hader’s talents. While this trailer definitely plays up the comic aspects, I also expect that Hader can handle the more dramatic aspects if they come along (if you haven’t seen his great performance in The Skeleton Twins, check it out).

The show is set to premiere this March, and it would be a welcome addition to HBO’s comedy lineup. It’s worth noting that the network hasn’t really found a breakout comedy in the past several years, being able to coast on Veep (entering its seventh and final season this April) and Silicon Valley (entering its fifth season) with shows like Ballers, Divorce, High Maintenance, and Crashing failing to make much of a splash. But with its intriguing premise and Hader in the lead, it’s possible that HBO could have a new hit series on its hands.

Check out the new Barry trailer below. The series premiere on March 25th and also stars Stephen Root and Henry Winkler.

Here’s the official synopsis for Barry