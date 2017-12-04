First ‘Barry’ Trailer Reveals Bill Hader’s Hitman HBO Series

0

HBO revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming comedy series Barry last night just before the Curb Your Enthusiasm finale. The show stars Bill Hader as a hitman who, after following his intended target to an acting class, finds himself intrigued and decides to become an actor and change his life. Hader created the series with Silicon Valley executive producer Alec Berg and makes his directorial debut helming episodes of the series.

This teaser is very much a teaser in that it just offers a tiny taste of the series, but I like how the show looks to be taking the hitman aspect fairly seriously. It’s not some over-the-top comedy where the murder stuff is shoved off or simply shot like a comedy (i.e. lit super bright). Instead, it appears that at least visually the hitman stuff will be semi-disturbing. That will likely make the title character’s transition into actor that much more striking, and this serves as one of my most anticipated shows on the horizon.

Hader is a tremendous talent and in addition to writing on Saturday Night Live, Hader has written on a couple of seasons of South Park and co-writes the tremendously funny IFC series Documentary Now!. He’s a well-known cinephile and Turner Classic Movies superfan, so I’m incredibly eager to see him put all that knowledge to work as a director on this series.

Check out the Barry teaser trailer below. The show also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler. Barry premieres on HBO in Spring 2018.