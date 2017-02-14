Producer Basil Iwanyk on ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ and ‘John Wick 3’

0

With John Wick: Chapter 2 now in theaters, I recently got to sit down with producer Basil Iwanyk for an exclusive video interview. He explained how the sequel came together, how they never expected they’d ever make a sequel when filming the first one, how they had a lot of big name actors that wanted to be in John Wick 2, if they’re already thinking about John Wick 3, the amazing stair sequence which was done without CGI, and a lot more.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good, I’m happy to report that it is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I’ve seen it three times already — trust me, it’s awesome. You can read Matt Goldberg’s review here.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.

Check out what Basil Iwanyk had to say in the video above and below is the official synopsis and recent trailer.

