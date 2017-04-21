Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Joss Whedon on Casting ‘Batgirl'; ‘James Bond’ Franchise Bidding War

by      April 21, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, April 21st, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Joss Whedon talks Batgirl movie as an origin story
  • Bidding war for James Bond franchise
  • Lionsgate set to distribute James Wan’s Smart House with Alexandre Aja directing
  • New EW cover for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Mail Bag

batgirl-comic-cover

