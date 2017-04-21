Movie Talk: Joss Whedon on Casting ‘Batgirl'; ‘James Bond’ Franchise Bidding War

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, April 21st, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries, and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Joss Whedon talks Batgirl movie as an origin story
- Bidding war for James Bond franchise
- Adam Warlock was originally set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Lionsgate set to distribute James Wan’s Smart House with Alexandre Aja directing
- New EW cover for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Clint Eastwood to direct ISIS terrorist attack movie The 15:17 to Paris
- Mail Bag