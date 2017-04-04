Exclusive: ‘Batman and Harley Quinn’ Director, Writers and More Officially Revealed

0

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment are on pace to unleash three animated action films upon fans in 2017. Justice League Dark brought the magic-wielding superheroes (and villains) of DC Comics to life in a fantastic standalone story earlier this year. Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, now available to download on Digital HD and coming to Blu-ray Deluxe Edition, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD beginning April 18th, animates the classic comic story by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. Then, later this summer, Batman and Harley Quinn will make its anticipated debut on home video!

We’re happy to bring you the exclusive reveal of the upcoming film’s creative team behind the scenes, now officially confirmed by our Warner Bros. Home Entertainment contacts. None other than Sam Liu will be in the director’s chair for Batman and Harley Quinn, following up on his efforts at the helm of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, Batman: The Killing Joke, and Justice League vs Teen Titans, just to name a few. Since the animation style revealed in the film’s first image harkened back to that of legendary animator Bruce Timm, it was reported from the start that he’d be involved as an Executive Producer. However, we can also confirm that the story of Batman and Harley Quinn is by Timm, who also wrote the teleplay alongside Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox).

Timm will also executive produce alongside Sam Register. Wes Gleason, the heir apparent to Andrea Romano, once again steps in as casting director. His cast includes Kevin Conroy and Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) in the title roles, with Loren Lester, Paget Brewster, John DiMaggio, Eric Bauza, Rob Paulsen, Robin Atkin Downes, Mindy Sterling, and Trevor Devall. Keep an eye out for this very exciting addition to the DC Universe Original Animated Movie line later this summer!

