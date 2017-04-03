‘Batman and Harley Quinn’ Cast, Characters, and Story Details Revealed

0

After the world premiere of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract over the weekend during Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Wondercon 2017 presentation, fans of the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line can look forward to checking out the anticipated film on Digital HD tomorrow, and on Blu-ray/DVD starting April 18th. Now that that’s on your calendar, you can look ahead to the year’s third animated feature from DC Entertainment: Batman and Harley Quinn!

The new film, due out this summer through digital download, Blu-ray and DVD, will return to a style made famous by Batman: The Animated Series and animator/co-creator Bruce Timm, who will also act as executive producer on the new feature. And a report from Empire also confirms the film’s cast, characters, and basic story, which will team up Batman, Nightwing, and the title character and fan-favorite, Harley Quinn.

Here’s a look at the characters you can expect to see in Batman and Harley Quinn and the talents who will be voicing them:

Batman – Kevin Conroy returns to the role he made famous.

returns to the role he made famous. Harley Quinn – Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) will be performing the other title role.

(The Big Bang Theory) will be performing the other title role. Nightwing – Loren Lester also returns to voice the character he brought to life on Batman: The Animated Series .

also returns to voice the character he brought to life on . Poison Ivy – Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) goes to the villainous side of things after voicing Lana Lang and Lois Lane in previous animated DC movies.

(Criminal Minds) goes to the villainous side of things after voicing Lana Lang and Lois Lane in previous animated DC movies. Swamp Thing – John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) adds Alec Holland’s alter ego to his resume.

Here’s how Conroy responded to the news:

We’ll see the trio take on Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue, a.k.a. The Floronic Man, a.k.a. Plant-Master, who are out to cause a global catastrophe, as per usual. This seems like a fun lineup of heroes and villains alike, but fans are likely curious about Rauch’s addition as Harley:

“I love that Harley is a badass and, beyond that, that she uses her humor as another weapon in her arsenal,” comments Rauch. “She knows just how to diffuse a situation with her humor, and how to incite a situation with her sarcasm. It’s a dream role.

“I knew Harley had a higher pitched tone, and a bit of a New York accent — and I come from a New Jersey family where everyone could be former gun molls. So I wanted to give a nod to my background without being as shrill. In all honesty, I used to speak exactly like that — my acting school professors really worked the accent out of me. So it was fun to find those tones and accent again.”

Further commenting on the story, Lester said, “[W]e’re not restricted by the networks for this film, so we can take the story and characters in more mature areas, and explore more about them as three-dimensional human beings with human feelings and human desires that we often couldn’t explore in the series.” There’s no word yet on the possible rating for the film, but additional cast members include: Eric Bauza, Rob Paulsen, Robin Atkin Downes, Mindy Sterling, and Trevor Devall.

Keep your eyes peeled for Batman and Harley Quinn later this summer!