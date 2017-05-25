First Trailer for ‘Batman and Harley Quinn’ Animated Movie Unites the Title Characters

0

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment have unleashed the first trailer for Batman and Harley Quinn, their third animated feature this year. As you can tell from the title, this one teams up the Caped Crusader with the Joker’s main squeeze in order to take stop a threat posed by the plans of Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man. That latter character might not be as familiar as they other names on this list, but as the first trailer shows, he should make quite the impression.

Sam Liu is in the director’s chair for Batman and Harley Quinn, following up on his efforts at the helm of Teen Titans: The Judas Contract, Batman: The Killing Joke, and Justice League vs Teen Titans, to name a few. Bruce Timm is involved as both an Executive Producer alongside Sam Register and a co-writer of the teleplay alongside Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox). Wes Gleason returns as casting director to oversee Kevin Conroy and Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) in the title roles, with Loren Lester, Paget Brewster, John DiMaggio, Eric Bauza, Rob Paulsen, Robin Atkin Downes, Mindy Sterling, and Trevor Devall.

Check out the first trailer below (via EW):

The DC Universe Animated Original Movie is due out on DVD and Blu-ray later this summer. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Here’s a look at the characters you can expect to see in Batman and Harley Quinn and the talents who will be voicing them: