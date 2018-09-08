This Week in Animation: ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Limited Edition Release Date Revealed

0

‘Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition’ Blu-ray Details

Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition, one of the most anticipated Blu-ray releases of 2018, will now include a Digital version in the all-encompassing package befitting the series’ revered place among all-time fan-favorite entertainment. Remastered for the first time since its broadcast airing from 1992-1995, the stunning Blu-ray box set will now be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC Entertainment on October 30, 2018.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the Emmy Award-winning series captured the imaginations of generations, setting the standard for super hero storytelling for the past quarter-century with its innovative designs, near-perfect voice cast and landmark approach to DC’s iconic characters and stories. Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition box set includes all 109 thrilling episodes, plus two bonus disks containing the recently-remastered, fan favorite animated films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, The box set’s premiere bonus feature is, The Heart of Batman, an impressive 90-minute documentary on the making of Batman: The Animated Series that includes interviews with nearly three dozen members of the cast and crew, detailing the intricacies of production behind the landmark animated show.

The impressive Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition package features approximately 2,700 minutes of entertainment spread over 10 Blu-ray discs, plus the two bonus discs – not counting 11 specially-selected episodes with audio commentaries by cast and crew. In addition, Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition includes an exclusive ensemble of collectibles highlighted by three Funko mini-figurines (Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn) and seven beautifully-designed lenticular art cards. The entire box set is housed in a stunning layflat-book with a dazzling slipcase.