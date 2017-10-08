Facebook Messenger

NYCC: Watch the 'Batman: The Animated Series' 25th Anniversary Panel Live

October 8, 2017

Believe it or not, Batman: The Animated Series debuted 25 years ago. The fine folks at New York Comic Con are celebrating that fact with a special panel and some fan-favorite guests. One of the best animated series ever, which has also inspired quite a few follow-up series and even made its influence known on the live-action DC universe, Batman: The Animated Series remains a seminal work. The show introduced fans to such characters as Harley Quinn and the lesser-known Gray Ghost, Lock-Up, Phantasm, Red Claw, and Baby Doll. It also cemented Kevin Conroy as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman and gave Mark Hamill a second iconic role as the voice of the manic, barely restrained Joker. If you’re a fan of Batman at all, this is a can’t-miss panel.

October 08, 2017, 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM – Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T

As the most acclaimed super hero animated television series in history, Batman: The Animated Series has captured the imaginations of generations with its innovative designs, perfect voices and landmark approach to characters and stories. Join many of the key forces behind Batman: The Animated Series for a celebration a quarter of a century in the making. The panel will include producers Bruce Timm and Alan BurnettKevin Conroy, the fan-favorite voice of Batman; Tara Strong, the beloved voice of Batgirl; and some potential surprise guests.

