NYCC: Watch the ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ 25th Anniversary Panel Live

Believe it or not, Batman: The Animated Series debuted 25 years ago. The fine folks at New York Comic Con are celebrating that fact with a special panel and some fan-favorite guests. One of the best animated series ever, which has also inspired quite a few follow-up series and even made its influence known on the live-action DC universe, Batman: The Animated Series remains a seminal work. The show introduced fans to such characters as Harley Quinn and the lesser-known Gray Ghost, Lock-Up, Phantasm, Red Claw, and Baby Doll. It also cemented Kevin Conroy as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman and gave Mark Hamill a second iconic role as the voice of the manic, barely restrained Joker. If you’re a fan of Batman at all, this is a can’t-miss panel.
You can livestream the Batman: The Animated Series panel right here at our exclusive video stream!
October 08, 2017, 4:15 PM – 5:15 PM – Main Stage 1-D Presented by AT&T
As the most acclaimed super hero animated television series in history, Batman: The Animated Series has captured the imaginations of generations with its innovative designs, perfect voices and landmark approach to characters and stories. Join many of the key forces behind Batman: The Animated Series for a celebration a quarter of a century in the making. The panel will include producers Bruce Timm and Alan Burnett; Kevin Conroy, the fan-favorite voice of Batman; Tara Strong, the beloved voice of Batgirl; and some potential surprise guests.
Click here for all of our previous and ongoing New York Comic Con coverage. And for more on animated Batman fare, be sure to check out these recent links:
- ‘Batman vs Two-Face’ Composers on Villain Themes and Batman’s Evolving Music
- DC Universe Animated Original Movies: 10th Anniversary Collection Blu-ray Details Revealed
- ‘Batman and Harley Quinn’ Review: An Insult to Fans of ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
- ‘Batman vs. Two-Face’ Trailer Pits the Late Adam West Against William Shatner
- Legendary Casting / Voice Director Andrea Romano to Retire This Week