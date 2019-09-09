Exclusive: Rooster Teeth & DC Team Up for “Detective Comics #27” Celebrating Batman

0

Today, it’s our pleasure to reveal the exclusive announcement that WarnerMedia companies Rooster Teeth, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC are teaming up for “Detective Comics #27 by Rooster Teeth”, an exclusive capsule collection that takes the first appearance of Batman from 1939 and imagines it in a nostalgic and fashion-forward clothing line. “Detective Comics #27 by Rooster Teeth” is the first-ever clothing line to license DC’s Detective Comics #27 artwork in its entirety. The collection is the first to come from a larger partnership between the two divisions that will pull iconic Warner Bros. characters and themes for creative mash-ups with Rooster Teeth brands. “Detective Comics #27” will launch with four graphic tees, a printed pocket tee, two hoodies (one zip-up and one pullover), a five-panel hat with printed lining, a premium duffel bag, and an enamel pin on Batman Day on September 21st at https://store.roosterteeth.com.

DC’s Detective Comics #27 tells the origin story of the Dark Knight, and more than eight decades later remains one of the most highly coveted comics. Batman reigns as the #1 Super Hero in the world and continues to be a character at the forefront of graphic storytelling. The classic artwork is just as popular today, and a fan-favorite worldwide.

This fall, Rooster Teeth will follow up with an exclusive “Achieve x Batman” line, taking the fresh gaming aesthetic of “Achieve” and infusing it with some of the darker elements of the Caped Crusader. Take a look at the merch making its way to your collection below!