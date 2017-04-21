First Trailer for ‘Batman & Bill’ Unmasks Hulu’s Batman Documentary

0

The character of Batman has been around since 1939; you may have heard of him. And there’s a good chance that, over the 78 years of Batman’s existence, you may have heard of a fella by the name of Bob Kane, often granted sole credit for the Dark Knight’s creation. This statement has been repeated in comic books, TV shows, movie, after movie, after movie, and more. But that’s only half of the story.

Bill Finger, co-creator of Batman and the hero’s mythology, was never given credit for his work until well after his death. This posthumous acknowledgement for Finger’s efforts came from Kane, but also included his induction into the Jack Kirby Hall of Fame and Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame, and his name has been given to an annual award for exceptional comic book writing. Now, a new documentary by the name of Batman & Bill aims to tell the untold story of Finger and his contributions to Batman, the character’s rogues gallery, and even DC Comics at large. A new trailer for the Hulu documentary provides a great introduction to this tale, a must-see for comic book aficionados.

Directed and executive produced by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, and featuring interviews with Marc Tyler Nobleman, Michael Uslan, Athena Finger,

and Alethia Mariotta, Batman & Bill premieres on Hulu Saturday, May 6th.

