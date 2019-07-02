DC’s “Batman Experience” at SDCC 2019 Will Let You Fist Fight the Rogues Gallery

0

You’re not going to get any updates on The Batman during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but a massive installation courtesy of DC Comics is going to let you be The Batman. “The Batman Experience Powered by AT&T” exhibition will be constructed off-site at Balboa Park and be available to anyone to explore, regardless of a SDCC badge. Taking up three levels of the park’s Comic-Con museum, the installation aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight’s first appearance with authentic movie props, original art, and VR experiences.

“There isn’t a single fictional character that has endured and influenced pop culture like Batman has and this exhibition is a fitting tribute to that,” DC Publisher Dan DiDio said in a statement. “You get to experience Batman’s 80 years across every medium, from comic books to television to film and video games.”

Probably the most in-demand aspect of the Experience is the “Dark Knight Dive”, a VR experience that combines a skydiving booth and some cowl-shaped goggles to turn you into Batman gliding through Gotham City. You’ll be pursuing Scarecrow, who “unleashes his Fear gas and creates a harrowing journey for fans through Batman’s 80 years of friends and foes.”

There’s also some great news for anyone who ever dreamed of punching Killer Croc straight in the face. “The Rogues Gallery Rumble” is an “interactive punching bag experience” that utilizes projection mapping and lighting to trigger animation and sound.

The Batman Experience will also be chockfull of Batman memorabilia, comic book art, and TV and movie props that span every year Batman’s been around, including the Batmobile and Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in Tim Burton‘s Batman. A six-foot-tall black-and-white statue designed by Todd McFarlane will be unveiled when the installation hosts a sneak preview on July 17. The Batman Experience will be open to the public from July 18-21.

For more on what to expect at SDCC 2019, check out the links below: