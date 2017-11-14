‘Gotham by Gaslight’ Blu-ray Details Confirm Epic Cast, Release Date and Special Features

0

Get ready for what might be the most atmospheric animated movie ever released by DC Entertainment. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, which just released its first trailer over the weekend, is headed to home video early next year, but you can get the inside scoop on the movie’s details and special features now.

The first true Elseworlds tale from DC comes to animated life as a steampunk Batman hunts Jack the Ripper through the shadows of turn-of-the-century Gotham City. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the all-new, feature-length animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting January 23, 2018, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD February 6, 2018.

If you missed it the first time, check out the trailer below:

Inspired by the landmark one-shot Elseworlds tale by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola, Batman: Gotham by Gaslight will be available in several popular formats as only the second Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack release of a DC Universe Movie. The film will also be available as a Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD, and Digital. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition; and the DVD features the movie in standard definition. The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight takes place at the turn of the century as America’s continued industrial revolution is to be showcased at a World’s Fair hosted by Gotham City. But while the world prepares to witness the glittery glory of Gotham’s technological advances, there is a killer loose in the city’s darkest shadows. Preying on the city’s women, this killer is as precise as he is cruel. As Police Commissioner James Gordon tries to calm the fears of Gotham’s citizens regarding the butcher called Jack the Ripper, the masked vigilante Batman enacts his own detective work – with the help of confident, capable Selina Kyle – to stop the Ripper’s murderous spree. Witness a world in flames as the notorious serial killer’s controlled savagery meets the calculated stealth of the Dark Knight.

Acclaimed for his performance in Batman: Under The Red Hood, Bruce Greenwood reprises his role as the voice of the Dark Knight. Jennifer Carpenter makes her DC Universe Movies debut as the voice of Selina Kyle. The voice cast also features Scott Patterson as James Gordon, Anthony Head as Alfred Pennyworth, Yuri Lowenthal as Harvey Dent, John DiMaggio as Chief Bullock, William Salyers as Hugo Strange, and Grey Griffin as Sister Leslie. The cast also includes notable voice actors Tara Strong, Bob Joles, David Forseth, Chris Cox, Lincoln Melcher and Kari Wuhrer.

Producer Sam Liu directs Batman: Gotham by Gaslight from a script by Jim Krieg. Alan Burnett is co-producer. Executive Producers are Sam Register and Bruce Timm. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan are executive producers.