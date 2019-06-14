‘Batman: Hush’ to Arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and DC Universe One Week Early

0

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has moved up its physical release date for Batman: Hush, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film will arrive one week earlier than originally announced, now coming to 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and the DC Universe streaming service on August 6, 2019. The film retains its Digital release date of July 20, 2019. If you missed the epic first trailer for Batman: Hush, or just want to watch it again, you can check it out here.

An adaptation of the seminal DC classic tale, Batman: Hush centers on a shadowy new villain known only as Hush, who uses Gotham’s Rogues Gallery to destroy Batman’s crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne’s personal life – which has already been complicated by a relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Batman: Hush boasts a stellar voice cast led by primetime television stars Jason O’Mara (The Man In The High Castle) and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time) as the voices of Batman/Bruce Wayne and Catwoman/Selina Kyle, respectively. The cast also includes Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Billions, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (The Librarians, X-Men) as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty) as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak (Young Justice) as Joker, Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) as Batgirl, Peyton List (Gotham, Mad Men, The Flash) as Poison Ivy, Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) as the Riddler, Sean Maher (Firefly) as Nightwing, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Thomas Elliot, Bruce Thomas (Legally Blonde, Kyle XY) as Jim Gordon, Adam Gifford (Longmire) as Bane, Sachie Alessio (Justice League Dark) as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) as Damian Wayne, James Garrett (Batman: Bad Blood) as Alfred, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go!) as Harley Quinn, Chris Cox (Family Guy) as Scarecrow, and Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as simply Reporter.

Bonus features on Batman: Hush include the all-new DC Showcase animated short, Sgt. Rock; a fascinating featurette focused on Selina Kyle/Catwoman entitled Batman: Love in Time of War; an Audio Commentary featuring executive producer James Tucker, director Justin Copeland and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker; a sneak peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines; and two episodes from The Batman/Superman Hour.