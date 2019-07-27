Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast: ‘Batman: Hush’ Review, Now with Bat-Spoilers

0

The Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast features co-hosts Dave Trumbore and Sean Paul Ellis. This episode tackles the latest DC Universe Animated Original Movies release, Batman: Hush!

The animated adaptation of the acclaimed early-2000s DC Comics run from writer Jeph Loeb and artists Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair is now available on Digital and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and the DC Universe streaming service on August 6th. But is it up to the task of telling the tale of Hush and Batman’s quest to bring the masked villain down? Tune in to find out!

An adaptation of the seminal DC classic tale, Batman: Hush centers on a shadowy new villain known only as Hush, who uses Gotham’s Rogues Gallery to destroy Batman’s crime-fighting career, as well as Bruce Wayne’s personal life – which has already been complicated by a relationship with Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Batman: Hush boasts a stellar voice cast led by primetime television stars Jason O’Mara (The Man In The High Castle) and Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time) as the voices of Batman/Bruce Wayne and Catwoman/Selina Kyle, respectively. The cast also includes Jerry O’Connell (Carter, Billions, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (The Librarians, X-Men) as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty) as Amanda Waller, Jason Spisak (Young Justice) as Joker, Peyton List (Bunk’d, Jessie) as Batgirl, Peyton List (Gotham, Mad Men, The Flash) as Poison Ivy, Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) as the Riddler, Sean Maher (Firefly) as Nightwing, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Thomas Elliot, Bruce Thomas (Legally Blonde, Kyle XY) as Jim Gordon, Adam Gifford (Longmire) as Bane, Sachie Alessio (Justice League Dark) as Lady Shiva, Stuart Allan (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) as Damian Wayne, James Garrett (Batman: Bad Blood) as Alfred, Hynden Walch (Teen Titans Go!) as Harley Quinn, Chris Cox (Family Guy) as Scarecrow, and Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke, Teen Titans, Teen Titans Go!) as simply Reporter.