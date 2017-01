0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Welcome to the 90th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, John Campea, and Amy Dallen. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday January 3rd, 2017):

Will Batman or Superman lead the Justice League?

Logan is coming for all the adults!

Avengers: Infinity War is casting Aliens?

Minor Mutations