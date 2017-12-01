45 Images from ‘Batman Ninja’ Reveal Highly Stylized Heroes, Villains, and Surprise Team-Ups

0

So Warner Bros.’ first trailer for the stylish anime Batman Ninja just dropped earlier today and it’s quickly become my favorite thing. Not only is it quite refreshing to see the familiar cast of characters from the famous Batman mythology dressed up in garb befitting feudal Japan, the shift to an anime style of storytelling adds a whole new angle and dynamic to familiar characters and stories. The trailer is packed full of unique and highly stylized takes on some very recognizable characters, so we wanted to break it down a bit more and take individual looks at each one of them.

Directed by Jumpei Mizusaki with a screenplay from Kazuki Nakashima, Batman Ninja sees Batman arriving in feudal Japan where he must gather a band of allies together in order to take down the Joker and other villains. An official synopsis hasn’t been released yet, so that’s about all we can sort out from the trailer … that and the fact that there seems to be a giant war machine wreaking havoc on the Japanese countryside. The eye-grabbing character designs of Takashi Okazaki are the focus in this article, though you can glean a bit more plot from the images we’ve pulled. For example, though Batman Ninja features characters like Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing alongside the title hero, others like Catwoman and Gorilla Grodd may end up being allies as well. Then there’s the ever-villainous Penguin, Two-Face, Deathstroke, and Poison Ivy, who also make appearances and seem to square off against Batman’s team. I can’t wait to see this thing in its entirety!

Starring Koichi Yamadera as Batman, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Ai Kakuma as Catwoman, and Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn, Batman Ninja is due out on Blu-ray/DVD next year. The English voice cast for the dubbed Blu-ray/DVD has yet to be announced, but some familiar voices from previous Batman animated efforts will be involved and the initials of the actor voicing the Joker will be … T.H. Your guess is as good as mine.

Check out the images below: