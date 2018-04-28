This Week in Animation: ‘Batman Ninja’ Premieres in NYC with Special Two-Night Event

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Ahead of its arrival on Blu-ray and DVD this May 8th, Batman Ninja–now available on digital–will be premiering in New York City with a May 1st screening and panel discussion at The Directors Guild of America, and a May 2nd appearance/signing by filmmakers and key voice cast at Kinokuniya Bookstore. Here’s a crazy clip to help celebrate those events, followed by more info:
On Tuesday, May 1st, Batman Ninja will have its NYC premiere at The Directors Guild of America (110 West 57th Street in New York City). Starting at 7:00pm, the event will include a screening of the full film, and a post-screening panel discussion amongst the filmmakers and actors.
On Wednesday, May 2nd, the filmmakers and actors will make an appearance at Kinokuniya Bookstore (1073 Avenue of the Americas), the preeminent location for anime films, books and merchandise in New York City. There will be a Q&A and a signing of exclusive Batman Ninja posters.
The visually stunning Batman Ninja received outstanding reviews for its World Premiere at WonderCon in late March. The film was officially announced at New York Comic Con in October 2017, thus this two-night New York event – a week prior to the film’s May 8th release on Blu-ray & DVD – completes the circle.
Batman Ninja’s trio of acclaimed anime filmmakers – director Jumpei Mizusaki (Opening animation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann) and character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai) – will appear at both events alongside the film’s core quartet of celebrated actors: Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman, Tony Hale (Veep, Arrested Development) as the Joker, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) as Catwoman, and Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Harley Quinn.
Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.