English-Language Trailer for ‘Batman Ninja’ Further Teases This Insane Animated Film

Warner Bros. Japan, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have released a new English-language trailer for the upcoming animated film Batman Ninja. The project made waves when the first Japanese trailer landed online a few months ago, but with the May 8th release date looming, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has now released an English-language trailer offering another look at the gorgeous—and crazy—animated feature.

Veep and Arrested Development star Tony Hale voices The Joker in this feature alongside Roger Craig Smith (Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Catwoman, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Gorilla Grodd and Deathstroke, rounding out the English dubbing of this Warner Bros. Japan original.

Directed by Jumpei Mizusaki (opening animation of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) and written by Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), the story finds Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transporting Batman, a few of his allies, and many of his worst enemies to feudal Japan. The comics costumes get a Japanese makeover as the villains take over the forms of feudal lords ruling the divided land, led by The Joker himself. Batman, meanwhile, loses his high-tech weaponry in the time jump and is forced to rely on his intellect and pure brawn to bring these baddies down.

Visually this thing looks stunning, and indeed while Batman may be struggling in the live-action features, Warner Bros. and DC continue to take interesting strides with the character in these direct-to-DVD animated features.

Check out the Batman Ninja trailer below. The English voice cast also includes Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Robin, Adam Croasdell (Reign) as Nightwing and Alfred, Will Friedle as Red Robin and Red Hood, Tom Kenny as Pegnuin, and Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Two-Face. Batman Ninja will be released on Blu-ray Steelbook, combo pack, and DVD on April 3rd and on 4K UHD on a digital-only release sometime this summer.