‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Announced

Batman: The Animated Series is the best Batman adaptation, and while you can watch all four seasons right now on Amazon Prime, the remastered Blu-ray is on its way. New details about the set were announced at Comic-Con, and it’s a set you’ll want to add to your collection.
According to Blu-ray.com, the upcoming Blu-ray will contain new remasters of all episodes in the series, remasters of the movies Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, a new Heart of the Batman hour-long featurette, select audio commentaries, three Funko pops, and a deluxe art book. The set will retail for $112.99, which is kind of a steal when you look at all the goodies you’re getting. Plus, as a hardcore physical media defender, I’d much rather have these HD versions in my collection rather than wondering if I’m going to have to pick up a subscription to DC Universe if I want my B:TAS fix.
Check out the set below. Batman: The Animated Series will be available on Blu-ray on October 16th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Batman: The Animated Series:
When the two shots rang out, Bruce Wayne’s life changed forever. He pledged himself to justice, and he held that oath for years. Wearing many names – the Dark Knight, The World’s Greatest Detective, the Caped Crusader and Gotham’s Greatest Hero – he battled tragic foes like The Joker, Penguin, Mr. Freeze and so many more. But deep inside, he knew that he shared something with them that most of humanity wouldn’t understand – a commitment to the fight. The acclaimed, Emmy-winning TV series redefined this complex man as an edgy hero struggling for revenge and redemption each time he donned the cape and cowl, and this comprehensive collection contains every episode, with all the allies, criminals and showdowns in Batman’s history.