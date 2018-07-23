‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Announced

0

Batman: The Animated Series is the best Batman adaptation, and while you can watch all four seasons right now on Amazon Prime, the remastered Blu-ray is on its way. New details about the set were announced at Comic-Con, and it’s a set you’ll want to add to your collection.

According to Blu-ray.com, the upcoming Blu-ray will contain new remasters of all episodes in the series, remasters of the movies Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, a new Heart of the Batman hour-long featurette, select audio commentaries, three Funko pops, and a deluxe art book. The set will retail for $112.99, which is kind of a steal when you look at all the goodies you’re getting. Plus, as a hardcore physical media defender, I’d much rather have these HD versions in my collection rather than wondering if I’m going to have to pick up a subscription to DC Universe if I want my B:TAS fix.

Check out the set below. Batman: The Animated Series will be available on Blu-ray on October 16th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Batman: The Animated Series: