‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Sex Gets Expanded Release

If you were worreid about getting your hands on a copy of the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition box set, we’ve got some good news. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has increased its run of the beloved animated series to 70,000 “to accommodate overwhelming demand. The new edition offers a newly remastered version of the series for the first time since it aired on broadcast in the mid-90s. So if you were hoping to get your hands on one, but didn’t pre-order on Amazon fast enough to snag one of the initial 30,000 box sets, now’s your chance.

“As many fans and media have noticed, Amazon and other notable retailers were forced to suspend sales of Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition due to unprecedented demand for this beloved series,” explained Jeff Brown, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Television, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. “Sales surpassed our initial run of 30,000 limited edition box sets about four weeks ago and, rather than leave so many fans wanting, we implemented new production orders to accommodate the requests for this prized collection. A significant portion of those increased numbers have already sold, and all sites are accepting orders again.”

So aside from the remaster, what can you expect from the Deluxe Limited Edition? The set includes all episodes of the classic superhero cartoon, including 11 specially-selected episodes with audio commentaries by the cast and crew, a 90-minute documentary about the making of the animated series, three Funko mini-figurines (Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn) and seven lenticular art cards. The set comes in a lay-flat book, and also comes with a digital copy of all 109 episodes. In addition, the set contains two bonus discs with the recently remastered animated favorites Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

The set retails for $112.99 and will be available on October 30, 2018. Take a peek at the remastered opening credits in the video below: