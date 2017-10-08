NYCC: Watch the ‘Batman vs. Two-Face’ Panel Featuring William Shatner & Burt Ward

Be amongst the first audience to see Batman vs. Two-Face, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit animated film Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, Batman vs. Two-Face finds Batman and Robin back in classic 1960s action, protecting Gotham City from some of the most nefarious villains in comics history. But when the mutilated master of multiplicity, Two-Face, begins staging a daring crime wave across Gotham, the Caped Crusaders must work double-time to discover his mysterious secret identity before they can halt his evil-doing – all the while combating the likes of Catwoman, Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Bookworm, Hugo Strange and King Tut! The late Adam West leads the star-studded cast in his final performance as Batman – playing opposite fellow pop culture icon William Shatner (Star Trek) as the criminally conflicted Harvey Dent/Two-Face, and alongside his longtime pal Burt Ward, supplying more “holy” fun as the Boy Wonder himself, Robin.

See the film, then stay for an action-packed panel comprised of Shatner and Ward with the filmmaking team of supervising producer/co-screenwriter James Tucker (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract), producer/co-screenwriter Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!) and director Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders). TV Guide Magazine senior writer Damian Holbrook will moderate the fun. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings Batman vs. Two-Face to Digital on October 10, 2017, and Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on October 17, 2017.