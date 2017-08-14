‘Batman vs. Two-Face’ Trailer Pits the Late Adam West Against William Shatner

0

Warner Bros.’ 2016 animated film Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders saw Adam West and Burt Ward team up once again to bring their campy, 60s versions of Batman and Robin to life. Following up on that film’s success, the all-new Batman vs. Two-Face finds the Dynamic Duo once again protecting Gotham City from some of the most nefarious villains in comics history, including the mutilated master of multiplicity, Two-Face. Pop culture icon William Shatner joins the fun as the criminally conflicted Harvey Dent and his alter ego this time around. (After the 1963 TV series pilot Alexander The Great, this is only the second production of any kind to feature the two fan-favorite titans together.) The upcoming animated film’s first trailer now gives fans their first look and listen!

The voice cast also includes Tony Award-winner Julie Newmar reprising her role as Catwoman, with Jeff Bergman (Joker, Bookworm, Desmond Dumas), Sirena Irwin (Dr. Quinzel), Thomas Lennon (Chief O’Hara), Lee Meriwether (Lucilee Diamond), William Salyers (Penguin), Lynne Marie Stewart (Aunt Harriet), Jim Ward (Hugo Strange, Commissioner Gordon), Steven Weber (Alfred, Two-Face henchmen) and Wally Wingert (Riddler, King Tut). Rick Morales directs from a script by Michael Jelenic and James Tucker. Keep an eye out for Batman vs. Two-Face available October 10th on Digital and October 17th on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD.

As the sequel to the 2016 hit animated film Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, the all-new Batman vs. Two-Face finds Batman and Robin back in classic 1960s action, protecting Gotham City from some of the most nefarious villains in comics history. But when the mutilated master of multiplicity, Two-Face, begins staging a daring crime wave across Gotham, the Caped Crusaders must work double-time to discover his mysterious secret identity before they can halt his evil-doing – all the while combating the likes of Catwoman, Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Bookworm, Hugo Strange and King Tut!

“Batman vs. Two-Face is a must-have for all Batman fans featuring a cavalcade of his foes, and an amazing cast including two giants of pop culture, Adam West and William Shatner,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. “Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is excited to bring these beloved characters to animated life, and proud to have been associated with an actor as impressive, gracious and entertaining as Adam West. We salute his extensive contributions to the legacy of the character, and we are greatly appreciative of his cooperation and support in bringing this animated film to fruition. He will be greatly missed.”

