Watch: ‘Battle at Big Rock’ Filmmakers Discuss Their ‘Jurassic World’ Short in 30-Minute Q&A

0

–

Last week, Collider partnered up with Universal Pictures and ArcLight Hollywood for a special screening of Jurassic World and the first-ever theatrical screening of the Jurassic World short film, Battle at Big Rock. After the screening ended, co-writer-director Colin Trevorrow, co-writer Emily Carmichael, and composer Amie Doherty joined me for an extended conversation about the making of the short.

During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about how they managed to keep the film a secret, how the project came together, if the script changed a lot during production, the awesome end credits and how they happened, using practical dinosaurs and the benefits of practical versus CGI, what J.A. Bayona did on Fallen Kingdom that they used on Battle at Big Rock, collaborating with the studio, how Amie Doherty landed the gig, what was it like recording at Abbey Road Studios, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

In addition, if you didn’t know, at the end of our special screening, Trevorrow surprised the packed theater and announced Laura Dern would be coming back for Jurassic World 3. Not only that, but she was actually at the theater waiting for him to announce the news and immediately took the stage and then announced both Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum would be joining her! It was an amazing moment that no one expected and you can watch it at the end of the Q&A.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is a break down of exactly what we talked about, followed by details on the Battle at Big Rock short film.

Finally, a HUGE thank you to Colin Trevorrow, Emily Carmichael, Amie Doherty, everyone at Universal Pictures and ArcLight Cinemas for making this awesome event come together.

Colin Trevorrow, Emily Carmichael and Amie Doherty:

When he looks back at Jurassic World does he wish he could change anything?

What are some of the difficult shots at the time that are now much easier to do?

Are there any Easter eggs that still haven’t been found?

What was the last thing he took out of the film before he picture locked?

How I thought the dinosaur prices at the auction in Fallen Kingdom were a little low.

How did Battle at Big Rock come together?

How fast did they write the script sand then start filming?

Did the story change a lot during the writing process?

How did they keep the project secret for so long?

How Mattel released the toys before they announced the short film.

How did Amy Doherty land the job composing the score?

What was it like recording at Abbey Road Studios?

Where did the idea for the end credits come from?

How the end credits use real footage off YouTube that the production bought.

Any thoughts of doing more stuff like what they did during the end credits?

What was it like working with Universal on the short?

What has it been like having such positive reaction to the short film?

Using practical dinosaurs on set and the benefits of practical versus CGI.

How they’re working with John Nolan (who did all of the animatronics for the Dark Crystal) on Jurassic World 3.

Are there things in the short that tie into Jurassic World 3?

Did the short film change at all in the editing room?

What is it like writing music for something that is constantly changing?

Some fan questions…which then leads to a special Laura Dern surprise.

–

–