‘Battle of the Sexes’: New Trailer Finds Emma Stone Leading a Feminist Revolution

Fox Searchlight has released a UK trailer for Battle of the Sexes. The film is based on the real-life showdown between tennis champion and feminist icon Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and chauvinist has-been Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell).

What’s notable about this trailer is that while the US trailer only hinted at King’s homosexuality, this UK trailer makes it a plot point, developing King’s budding romance as she continue to fight for equality. It also makes King look more like the main character who constantly has to push back against the obnoxious Riggs. Part of that could simply be that Stone is riding high off her well-deserved Oscar win from La La Land, and it’s easier to see Carell playing the buffoon, but it’s still interesting to see her directly in the lead rather than a co-lead as seen in the US trailer.

Check out the new Battle of the Sexes trailer below. The film opens September 22nd and also stars Sarah Silverman, Andrea Riseborough, Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming, Bill Pullman, and Eric Christian Olsen.

