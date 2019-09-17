‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboot and ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reunion Coming to New Streaming Service Peacock

0

NBCUniversal had a big unveiling for its upcoming streaming service Peacock earlier today, and along with the list of library titles that will be available upon launch, they made two major new series announcements: a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and a Saved by the Bell revival.

Details are scant on both series, but a Saved by the Bell revival has been in the works for years. NBCUniversal confirms original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will be a part of this new reboot, but it’s unclear who’s running the series or what it will be about. In 2009, Jimmy Fallon brought together a number of original cast members on The Tonight Show, and they reunited once again in 2015 for Fallon. It appears goodwill has been there for a while (well, save for Dustin Diamond), it was just a matter of finding the right way to bring the show back.

As for Battlestar Galactica, the original series launched in 1978 and was followed by a short-run sequel series, but the most beloved adaptation of Battlestar Galactica arrived in 2003 courtesy of Ronald D. Moore. The show was reconceived as an allegory for the post-9/11 world, tackling issues like the War on Terror, and ran through 2009 enjoying serious critical acclaim.

Since that time, a continuation or reboot of Battlestar Galactica has been in the works, but none has come to fruition. Universal put a feature film reboot in development in the 2009 with Bryan Singer originally set to direct, and most recently Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) came onboard to helm the project in 2016.

With the news that Mr. Robot and Homecoming creator Esmail is executive producing a new Battlestar Galactica reboot, it’s safe to say that iteration of the Battlestar movie is probably dead. Esmail took to Twitter to note that he’s not remaking Moore’s show, but instead building on existing mythology:

BSG fans, this will NOT be a remake of the amazing series @RonDMoore launched because… why mess with perfection? Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all! — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) September 17, 2019

It’s unclear if both Battlestar and Saved by the Bell will be ready in time for Peacock’s launch in April 2020, but they’ll be joined by one other unlikely reboot: Punky Brewster. That revival of the 1980s comedy about a girl being raised by a foster parent will see Soleil Moon Frye reprising her titular role, focusing on the main character as an adult.

