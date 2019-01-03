CW Gives Pilot Order to Ruby Rose-Led ‘Batwoman’ Series

0

In not particularly surprising news, The CW is moving forward with a pilot order for the Ruby Rose-led Batwoman series. This year’s DC crossover with Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (titled “Elseworlds”) was something of a backdoor pilot for the series, and yet, it didn’t spend nearly enough time with Rose in her new role. Instead of being a showcase for introducing Kate Kane, it spent most of its time making a case for a Superman series, and having Kate mention over and over again how she’s Bruce Wayne’s cousin. For all of the build-up beforehand, Rose’s few minutes on screen were mostly a disappointment (if only because they were so brief).

The pilot will certainly give us more insight into the character of Kane, and her alter-ego Batwoman, because we certainly didn’t get much of a sense of her from “Elseworlds.” The series, should it move past the pilot stage, is led by showrunner and writer Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries), and executive produced by (of course) Greg Berlanti. And like with the Flash and Arrow, director David Nutter (Game of Thrones) will helm the pilot.

Batwoman could deliver some fresh storylines to a tired Arrowverse, as it’s also of note that the series would be the first live-action superhero show on the CW to be led by a gay character and an out actress playing her. According to THR, the official synopsis for the series runs as follows:

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane [Rose] soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

What did you think of Batwoman in “Elseworlds,” and what are you hoping to see from this new series? The Batwoman pilot marks the first CW pilot order of 2019, and it seems like they do not plan to slow down on superhero stories anytime soon.