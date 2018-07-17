‘Batwoman’ Series in the Works at The CW

0

The CW has done just about everything in its power to bring Batman into the Arrowverse fold, but contractual and legal obligations likely prevent that from happening. So instead of a Bat-man, the network is looking into the possibility of Batwoman. The character and her home turf of Gotham City will first be introduced to The CW audiences this December in a new Arrowverse crossover special. It seems that the network is happy with how that all went down–and presumably with whomever was cast in the role–because now they’re bringing a full-fledged Batwoman series to the screen.

Variety reports that CW veteran Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place, Smallville) will write and executive produce the series, with recognizable names Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also on board as executive producers. Should the live-action series get picked up, it’ll be Berlanti’s 7th show on the network and his 15th on-air series, overall. More importantly, it would continue The CW’s commitment to giving minority groups a share of the spotlight.

The live-action series follows Kate Kane, the alter ego of the title character who’s “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.” Described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence … Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.” An openly gay lesbian lead would be the first for The CW’s DC Comics shows, though they’ve certainly been quite progressive with their characters over the years. Animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray featured an openly gay male superhero, though while the character did make a live-action crossover into the Arrowverse, a full live-action series has yet to get a green light.

Unfortunately, we’re not quite sure just who will be playing the title character of Batwoman, either in the crossover special or the hopeful series itself, so feel free to start wishlisting and speculating now!