Why Batwoman Is a Great Fit for The CW’s Arrowverse

0

The CW has finally decided to dip their toes into the nefarious, bleak world of Gotham City by introducing Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman, into their roster of DC heroes. I wrote an article a while back detailing why it could be a great idea to add Batman to the gallery of supers that are currently bouncing around the CW — especially now that we know he’s already part of that universe — and while Kate may seem to some like a consolation prize, she is in fact a much better addition than her wealthy orphaned cousin. Despite the costume, the “Bat” moniker, a lack of superpowers, and living in Gotham City, there are actually a ton of differences between Kane from Bruce Wayne. For one thing, Kate’s father is alive! (That’s a low blow, I know). But there’s more! Below, we’ll dive into how Kate Kane first donned the mantle of the Bat, her background, and why she will make a great addition to the DCTV lineup of heroes.