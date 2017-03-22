New ‘Baywatch’ Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron Solving Beach Crimes

0

Paramount’s new Baywatch trailer offers everything you want in an R-rated, late spring/early summer comedy release: Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead, with gorgeous and talented co-stars filling out the supporting cast, for a story that combines oceanic action with a beachcombing mystery that allows the characters to have a lot of fun along the way. Don’t expect to put a lot of thought into this one; just settle in and enjoy the ride.

This new trailer offers up the most extensive look at the thin but serviceable plot of Baywatch: When a new businesswoman (Priyanka Chopra) takes over, all sorts of foul things start to wash up on the beachfront, things like drugs and dead bodies. That’s obviously bad for the beach’s image, so Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) and newcomer Matt Brody (Efron) have to put their differences aside to solve the case. The two leads have some fantastic back-and-forth sequences teased in this trailer that should be a riot to see in the theater, and there seem to be plenty of set pieces (and costume changes) to keep this thing firing at a fast pace, perfect for some early summer fun.

Check out the Baywatch trailer below. The film also stars Alexandra Daddarrio, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, and Rob Huebel. Seth Gordon (Identity Thief) directs from a script by Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant that was followed up by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. Baywatch opens May 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Baywatch:

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

