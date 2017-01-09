NSFW ‘Baywatch’ Trailer Ups the Action and Offers Plenty of Eye Candy

0

A surprise new NSFW trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Baywatch hit the net today. While there’s plenty of eye candy on display, the only reason this international trailer is NSFW and not straight-up red-band is that there are a few F bombs dropped, reminding us that this is, indeed, an R-rated comedy. But this new cut teases a film that’s much heavier on action and attractive people than anything laugh-worthy.

Seth Gordon‘s feature adaptation opts for a comedic skewering of the hit 90s TV series about sexy lifeguards, now with Dwayne Johnson starring as Mitch Buchannon and Zac Efron co-starring as Matt Brody. Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant first tackled the script, followed up by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift in their comedy feature screenwriting debut. The humor on tap is now solidly in the vein of 21 Jump Street, but this effort falls far short of the timing, satirical style, and natural talent of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Also starring Alexandra Daddarrio, Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, and Rob Huebel, Baywatch gets wet and wild when it opens in theaters on May 26, 2017.

Watch the new NSFW international trailer for Baywatch below:

Here’s the official logline for Baywatch:

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

