NSFW ‘Baywatch’ Trailer Has Got Some Balls to It

Paramount is hoping that audiences are looking to get a jump on R-rated summer fun, or at least that’s what this NSFW Baywatch trailer is aiming for. It seems like just the type of movie to bring your frat bros and sorority sisters to for a fun night out, both before and after shots of Jäger at your local watering hole, parking lot tailgate, or beachside campfire. And if this new trailer isn’t enough of a one-liner generator, you can bet that the full script from Damian Shannon and Mark Swift will be.

Criminal activity, a big part of the plot, is not front-and-center in this new trailer which opts instead to run through a litany of foul-mouthed, R-rated jokes and gags. It’s what people crave. And it’s just part of what’s going to make Baywatch a surprise hit when it opens later this month.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, Hannibal Buress, and Rob Huebel, and directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch opens May 26th.

Check out the NSFW trailer for Baywatch below:

Watch the official trailer for Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jon Bass. Baywatch is coming to theatres May 25, 2017! Get tickets now! BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

