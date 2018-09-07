Matthew McConaughey Parties Hard in NSFW First Trailer for Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’

0

If you’ve seen Harmony Korine‘s Spring Breakers, you have a pretty good sense of the vibe to expect from his next film, The Beach Bum. Neon has released the first teaser trailer for the film, Korine’s first since Spring Breakers sent pop princesses on a crime spree through Florida, and the new comedy promises another drug-fueled, candy-colored adventure on the sunny shores.

The Beach Bum stars Matthew McConaughey as the hard-partying free spirit called Moondog, “a rebellious rogue” who spends his days hanging out and getting wasted by the water. McConaughey has veered toward more dramatic performances in recent years, especially after taking home the Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club in 201, but it looks like Korine is channeling some of that classic pre-McConaissance laid back factor. “Life’s a fucking rodeo. I’m gonna suck the nectar out of it and fuck it raw ’til the wheels come off,” says McConaughey’s Moondog in the trailer. Alright, alright, alright.

McConaughery is surrounded by a cast of familiar faces in The Beach Bum, which also stars Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, Stefania LaVie Owen and Martin Lawrence. The film arrives in theaters on March 22, 2019, watch the teaser trailer and see the first official image below.

Here’s the official logline for The Beach Bum: