‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Details His New Sci-Fi Series ‘The First’

0

The new season of House of Cards will be the first without showrunner Beau Willimon. While David Fincher helped to set the look and tone for the Netflix series, it was Willimon who guided it through four seasons. While the show had its problems, especially in the third season, and was saddled with the issue that faces almost all Netflix shows (namely that every season feels like it has 1/3rd too many episodes), it was good enough to launch Netflix into a power player in the realm of television.

Now Hulu is hoping Willimon can bring that same touch to his new series, The First. Today, the show was picked up for a straight-to-series order and Willimon has taken to Twitter to provide the first details on what the show is about:

It certainly sounds far more optimistic than House of Cards, but keep in mind that House of Cards had to lead off by following the 1990 BBC series of the same name. It was never going to be an upbeat, hopeful show, but that doesn’t mean Willimon doesn’t have it in him to tell this kind of story. Personally, I’m interested in him largely leaving the political realm since his other major work before House of Cards was the play Farragut North, which he then worked to adapt into the George Clooney drama The Ides of March.