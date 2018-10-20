Felix van Groeningen on How ‘Beautiful Boy’ Celebrates Life by Showing the Dark Corners

0

I was in a puddle of tears the first time I watched The Broken Circle Breakdown and now the same it true of director Felix van Groeningen‘s latest feature film, Beautiful Boy. The movie is an adaptation of the pair of best-selling memories from father and son, David and Nic Sheff. The movie features Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet as Nic, a teenager suffering through the vicious cycle of addiction, recovery and relapse while his father played by Steve Carell tries whatever he can to help Nic through it all.

Similar to The Broken Circle Breakdown, Beautiful Boy is a deeply moving piece that explores the complexities of trauma and its effect on a family. It’s another very tough watch so when I got the chance to sit down with van Groningen to talk about making the film, I had to ask him about what draws him to such emotional and challenging material. Check out what he had to say about that, hear about his experience working with Chalamet and Carell, why he thinks it’s important to explore the dark corners of life and more in the video interview at the top of this article. You can also click here to watch my conversation with Chalamet, Carell and Amy Ryan.

Beautiful Boy also stars Maura Tierney, Kaitlyn Dever, Andre Royo and Timothy Hutton.

You can find the official synopsis for Beautiful Boy below:

Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Starring Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan.

