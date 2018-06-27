‘Beautiful Boy’ Trailer: Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet Lead the Oscar Contender

0

Amazon Studios has released the first trailer for filmmaker Felix Van Groeningen’s (The Broken Circle Breakdown) highly anticipated new drama Beautiful Boy. Based on David Sheff and Nic Sheff’s bestselling pair of memoirs, the film chronicles the heartbreaking experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Timothée Chalamet, fresh off an Oscar-nominated turn in last year’s Call Me by Your Name, plays meth addict Nic Sheff, while Steve Carell fills the role of Nic’s helpless father David.

This project was previously developed with Cameron Crowe intending to write and direct and Mark Wahlberg potentially starring, but it’s Van Groeningen’s version that made it to the screen. Interest has been high for months, as Chalamet described an intense physical transformation that he underwent to convincingly fill the role while on the long Oscar circuit for Call Me by Your Name. Will he be a repeat Best Actor nominee? This one’s certainly on prognosticators’ radars.

Check out the Beautiful Boy trailer below. Written by Oscar-nominated Lion screenwriter Luke Davies, the film also stars Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan and will be released in theaters on October 12th.