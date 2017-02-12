Collider Shareables: ‘Beauty and Lord Voldemort’ Trailer Is On Point; New ‘Kong’ Poster Wins Everything

0

We here at Collider pride ourselves on the diversity of our content, but there are only so many hours in the day—we can’t possibly get to everything. So we’re launching a new weekly feature called Collider Shareables that we hope our readers find worthwhile. The idea is to round up smaller items from the week that fall more on the side of entertaining or amusing rather than newsworthy. These may be mashup videos, silly images, or movie or TV-related items that we simply didn’t have time to get to during the week.

The hope is that each Saturday, you can come to Collider and find an amusing assortment of entertainment-related items to brighten up your day. Some weeks will be more substantial than others, but we hope to bring you fun content with each new outing.

In this inaugural edition, we’ve got some shockingly well-edited mashups and fan videos, some less newsy items from the week that might pique your interest, and more. So peruse our offerings below, and let us know what you think about this new feature in the comments.