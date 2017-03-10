Exclusive: Alex Ross’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Painting Is Absolutely Gorgeous

0

Alex Ross creates some gorgeous artwork, and his latest for Beauty and the Beast is no exception. This is his first time doing a piece for Disney (although he’s previously done work on the Disney-owned Star Wars and Marvel), and his painting, “La Belle et la Bête” is a stunner. While I tend to lean more towards art that’s done in a poster-style, I would be proud to hang this on my wall.

The original painting will be on display at “Be Our Guest: An Art Tribute To Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”, which is presented by Disney Studios, Oh My Disney, cyclopsprintworks, and Gallery Nucleus. The show runs from Saturday March 11, 2017 – Sunday, April 2, 2017 (opening reception on Saturday March 11th from 7-10 PM) at Gallery Nucleus (210 East Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801). Click here for more details.

There will be a limited edition of 250 signed lithographs available for pre-order at the show. We don’t have an exact price on the lithographs, but we wager it will cost somewhere around “Shut up and take my money.”

Check Ross’ painting below as well as work from other artists that will be on display at “Be Our Guest”.

Also, here’s the full list of participating artists for “Be Our Guest”:

Abigail L. Dela Cruz, Alex Ross, Alexander Lee, Alina Chau, Alison Strom, Amei Zhao, Andrea Fernandez, Annie Stegg, Benson Shum, Carrie Liao, Cécile Carre, Celine Kim, Corinne Reid, Craig Drake, Eliza Ivanova, Ellen Surrey, Eri Kamijo, Grace Kum, Ha Gyung Lee, Heather Theurer, Jackie Huang, Janice Chu, Jisoo Kim, Joe Dunn, Joey Chou, Jon Lau, Julieta Colás, Justin Gerard, Katie Huon, Keiko Murayama, Kristy Kay, Megan Woods, Milsae Kim, Pernille Ørum, Phillip Light, Sandra Equihua, Sara Kipin, Sophie Li, Tara Nicole Whitaker, Tiffany Le, Trevor Spencer, Trungles, William Robinson, Xinwei Huang, Zoe Persico, and Sandra Equihua.