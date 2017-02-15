‘Beauty and the Beast’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Practical Sets, Characters

0

We’re just about a month away from the opening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, a live-action retelling of the classic animated tale that will star Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the title roles. The cast and crew of this film faced two tall orders: The first was recreating and improving upon the incredibly detailed artwork seen in the 1991 animated feature, but doing it in a practical way. The second was living up to the expectations that Disney fans everywhere have for this film in the hopes that this version becomes iconic for a whole new generation. A new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film gives us a glimpse at just how well Beauty and the Beast appears to have done with these challenges.

Also starring Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Bill Condon‘s Beauty and the Beast opens in U.S. theaters nationwide on March 17, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast:

“Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

