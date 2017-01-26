‘Beauty and the Beast’ Motion Posters Debut, New Trailer Coming Monday

0

I keep forgetting about March’s packed movie slate. There’s Logan (March 3rd), Kong: Skull Island (March 10th), the Tarantino-esque shoot-em-up Free Fire (March 17th), the James Gunn-penned “Hunger Games in an office building” The Belko Experiment (also March 17th), the CHiPs remake and a new Power Rangers (March 24th), Ghost in the Shell (March 31st), and, of course, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. Phew!

We’ll be getting final trailers for these films as we get closer to the month, and next on the docket is the tale as old as time. A new Beauty and the Beast trailer will arrive this Monday, and the Mouse House dropped a batch of motion posters for the A-list cast in anticipation.

First up is Ian McKellen’s Cogsworth in both his human form and post-transformation into an enchanted clock. Luke Evans’ Gaston also gets his own poster spotlight, followed by Emma Watson as Belle.

Have you met Cogsworth? The Beast’s majordomo turned into an enchanted clock. More Monday, new trailer “Beauty and the Beast” #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/Bp7JkjNPfN — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 26, 2017

Well hello there, I’m Gaston…see more when our final trailer for #BeautyAndTheBeast arrives on Monday #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/QERPCWrLT4 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) January 26, 2017

The official Twitter account for Disney Movies Anywhere released the others: Dan Stevens as the titular Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Josh Gad as LeFou, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Kevin Kline as Maurice, A Wrinkle In Time’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Broadway legend Audra McDonald as Garderobe, and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza.