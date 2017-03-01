‘Beauty and the Beast': New Clip Introduces Dan Stevens’ Beast in a Familiar Scene

0

So far, all the clips we’ve seen for Disney’s live-action beauty and the beast have introduced some of the most iconic musical moments from the film, and today brings a new clip showcasing the film’s spin on a familiar scene — The Beast’s (Dan Stevens) failed dinner invitation and his oh-so-awkward smile. The scene gives us our first good impression of how Stevens will play The Beast (beyond that instantly iconic scowl), and it certainly seems that Stevens has softened the character a bit. Which makes sense, because The Beasts creature effects are fantastically photoreal and there’s a fine line between menacing and downright terrifying when you’re working in the realm of live-action.

The scene also gives us a peek at Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Ian McKellen as Cogsworth. As with Beast, the animation looks stunning, but when it comes to the houseware characters, I’m still not totally convinced by the super-realistic character designs, but the performers are perfectly suited to their vocal roles.

Also starring Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Bill Condon’s Beauty and the Beast opens in U.S. theaters nationwide on March 17, 2017. Below you’ll find the new live-action clip and the animated version for comparison.