Emma Watson and Dan Stevens on Memorable Moments from Filming ‘Beauty and the Beast’



With Disney’s Beauty and the Beast arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Emma Watson (Belle) and Dan Stevens (Beast) to talk about making the film. During the interview they joked how much they paid to be in the film, how they managed to get natural light into the interview room, memorable moments from filming, how the first time Stevens saw the film it featured him on stilts with no CGI, and more. In addition, Stevens reveals he starts filming Gareth Evans’ Apostle next month!

Beauty and the Beast was scripted by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos with music by Disney veteran Alan Menken and helmed by Bill Condon. The film stars Josh Gad as Le Fou, Luke Evans as Gaston, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

Check out what Emma Watson and Dan Stevens had to say in the video above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some recent links.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast:

“Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

