‘Beauty and the Beast’: First Listen of Emma Watson Singing “Something There”

0

Disney has had a lot of success in remaking their animated classics into live action features, but they’re going to have their toughest challenge yet when it comes to Beauty and the Beast. The original animated film is widely beloved, and while Cinderella and The Jungle Book ditched the songs, Beauty and the Beast is actually adding numbers to its musical adaptation. That’s going to require some singing from its stacked cast, and now we have an idea of how Emma Watson will fare in her role as Belle.

Disney has released a brief clip of Watson singing the song “Something There”, which comes in the middle of the story as Belle starts to slowly fall for Beast (Dan Stevens). Once you get over that she sounds different from the animated version, Watson’s rendition is rather lovely and she acquits herself well at the tune. Of course, the number we’ll all be paying close attention to is “Belle”, but at least we now know that Watson has the singing talent to tackle the musical numbers.

Take a listen to the audio clip below. The film opens March 17, 2017, and also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast: