‘Beauty and the Beast’: First Listen of Emma Watson Singing “Something There”

Disney has had a lot of success in remaking their animated classics into live action features, but they’re going to have their toughest challenge yet when it comes to Beauty and the Beast. The original animated film is widely beloved, and while Cinderella and The Jungle Book ditched the songs, Beauty and the Beast is actually adding numbers to its musical adaptation. That’s going to require some singing from its stacked cast, and now we have an idea of how Emma Watson will fare in her role as Belle.
Disney has released a brief clip of Watson singing the song “Something There”, which comes in the middle of the story as Belle starts to slowly fall for Beast (Dan Stevens). Once you get over that she sounds different from the animated version, Watson’s rendition is rather lovely and she acquits herself well at the tune. Of course, the number we’ll all be paying close attention to is “Belle”, but at least we now know that Watson has the singing talent to tackle the musical numbers.
Take a listen to the audio clip below. The film opens March 17, 2017, and also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.
Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast:
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winner Kevin Kline as Maurice, Belle’s eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston’s long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.
Directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, “Beauty and the Beast” is produced by Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice. “Beauty and the Beast” will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.