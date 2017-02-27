Josh Gad and Luke Evans Sing “Gaston” in New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Clip

0

It’s been a long wait, but Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast is just around the corner and we’re finally starting to get a sense of how the film will come together. Early trailers and images revealed the patterned, textural aesthetic of Bill Condon‘s (Dreamgirls) remake, but it was hard to imagine how that would translate in action. Last week, we got our first taste with a clip of Emma Watson singing “Belle,” and today brings a new clip that puts the focus on Luke Evans‘ Gaston and Josh Gad‘s LeFou as they bring down the house with the village crowd-pleaser “Gaston”.

I can’t say I’m 100% convinced by the look of the film yet, though seeing it in context helps, but I appreciate that Condon went all-out on giving the film that “fairy tale” atmosphere. Gad’s turn as the smarmy LeFou is quite possibly the most impeccable piece of casting in the whole film and Evans certainly has Gaston’s look down pat. Disney did an incredible job translating the distinct charms of Cinderella and The Jungle Book to the screen, and I’m so hoping they can do the same for the 1991 animated classic. However, this the first time they’re sticking to a remake’s musical roots, so it will be interesting to see if they’re still working out the kinks of that format.

Check out the clip below, via Disney. Scripted by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos with music by Disney veteran Alan Menken, the film also stars Dan Stevens, Kevin Kline, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson. Beauty and the Beast opens in theaters on March 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast: