‘Beauty and the Beast’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Audra McDonald on Memorable Moments from Filming

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Beauty and the Beast is currently on top of the box office, denying the mighty Kong: Skull Island its second frame in the number one spot. Before its release, I sat down with Audra McDonald (Garderobe) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Plumette) for an exclusive video interview. They joked about how much they paid to be in the film, if they can still listen to the music after hearing it so many times during the production, memorable moments from filming, what they “borrowed” from set, and what it was like working for director Bill Condon.

Beauty and the Beast was scripted by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos with music by Disney veteran Alan Menken. The film stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Luke Evans as Gaston, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, and Kevin Kline as Maurice

Check out what Audra McDonald and Gugu Mbatha-Raw had to say in the video above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some recent links.

Audra McDonald and Gugu Mbatha-Raw:

What did they pay to be in the movie?

Can they still listen to the music after hearing it on set so many times?

Memorable moments from filming.

What did they take from set?

They talk about working with Bill Condon.

Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast:

“Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

Check out more of the footage we’ve seen from the film so far in the links below.