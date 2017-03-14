Watch: Josh Gad and Luke Evans Joke about Paying to Be in ‘Beauty and the Beast’

0

With Walt Disney’s Beauty and the Beast arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Josh Gad (Le Fou) and Luke Evans (Gaston) to talk about making the film. During the interview they joked how much they paid to be in the film and memorable moments from filming. Gad also reveals how his very funny Instagram posts with Daisy Ridley about Star Wars: The Last Jedi came together and if they’re done making them.

Beauty and the Beast was scripted by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos with music by Disney veteran Alan Menken and helmed by Bill Condon. The film stars Dan Stevens as the Beast, Emma Watson as Belle, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, and Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

Check out what Josh Gad and Luke Evans had to say in the video above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some recent links.

Josh Gad and Luke Evans:

With so many people trying to be in Beauty and the Beast, ultimately how much did they pay to be part of the film?

Gad talks about his Star Wars Instagram posts with Daisy Ridley and how they came together.

Did Ridley actually tell him anything about Star Wars: The Last Jedi? He says someone spoiled The Force Awakens for him six months before it came out.

What will they remember from the making of Beauty and the Beast?

Here’s the official synopsis for Beauty and the Beast:

“Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.

