‘Beauty and the Beast’: Final Trailer Reveals More Movie Magic

A new (and final) trailer for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is now available. The upcoming live-action remake stars Emma Watson as Belle, a young woman who goes to an enchanted castle to rescue her father Maurice (Kevin Kline), who is imprisoned by a Beast (Dan Stevens). In exchange for her father’s freedom, she decides to stay in the castle where she slowly awakens the humanity the Beast had long since buried.

As you can see from the trailer, the new version looks like it will largely follow the same plot beats as the animated classic. While there will be some deviations (and also some new songs) as well as changes in the style and approach, from a narrative perspective, don’t expect any drastic changes from the original. Visually, the movie looks gorgeous, and while I’m still a little worried about how the new songs will sound, I’m pretty much 100% on board with this live-action remake, especially after Disney did such a great job with Cinderella and The Jungle Book.

Beauty and the Beast also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts. Bill Condon‘s Beauty and the Beast brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event in U.S. theaters nationwide on March 17, 2017.

Watch the new trailer below.

Here’s the official plot synopsis: